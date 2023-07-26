InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 544,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.31%.

IVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

