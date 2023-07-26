Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 404,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
