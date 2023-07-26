Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,248,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,267. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Invesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

