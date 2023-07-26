Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Invesco Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,633. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.