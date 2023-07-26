Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Invesco Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,633. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

