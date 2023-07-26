Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Trimmed by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $16,589,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,469,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $2,816,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,789. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $58.43.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
