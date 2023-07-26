iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. 4,338,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,734. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.