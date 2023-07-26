iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. 4,338,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,734. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.206 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.