iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.79

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 28 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.63.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

