iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.93

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.93 and last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 484905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
