iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.93

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.93 and last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 484905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,979,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.