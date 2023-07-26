iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after buying an additional 124,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. 102,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,795. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

