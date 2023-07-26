iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $632,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. 1,096,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

