iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 718,524 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 188,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after buying an additional 99,264 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

