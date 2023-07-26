iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.46

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.46 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 28511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $643.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 84,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

