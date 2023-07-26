iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.98

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.81, with a volume of 17224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $809.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

