J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Stephens boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day moving average is $178.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $203.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.