Jack A. Pacheco Sells 7,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. 300,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.