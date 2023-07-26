James B. Pekarek Sells 10,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $164,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,586.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agiliti Stock Up 0.5 %

Agiliti stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,634. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agiliti

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,906,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,411,000 after buying an additional 69,817 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

