James W. Ayers Purchases 6,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,830,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,476,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 67,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.