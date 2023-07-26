Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 10,311 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,189 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,165.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,165.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,878 shares of company stock valued at $425,666 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

AKAM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,963. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

