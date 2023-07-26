Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,667 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7,008.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 74,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

CFG stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 7,211,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,315,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.