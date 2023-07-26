Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,751,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 870.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after buying an additional 943,047 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,012. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

