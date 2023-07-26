Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. 2,838,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,198. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.