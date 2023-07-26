Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,052 shares of company stock worth $20,190,315. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.02. 881,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.65 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

