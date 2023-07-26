Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

RJF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. 1,394,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,310. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

