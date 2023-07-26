Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,082 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.75. 766,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,038. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

