Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,826. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.78. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

