Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,292 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 798,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.95. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

