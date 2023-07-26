Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Game Technology worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 769,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,766,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

