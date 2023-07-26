Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,376 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,162,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.55. 572,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.