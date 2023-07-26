Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.39. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 57,226 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 495,008 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,167,799.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,117,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,140,885.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JANX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $551.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. Research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

