Jason E. Childers Sells 933 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $140,827.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

World Acceptance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WRLD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,200. The firm has a market cap of $948.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.30. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $155.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.03.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $139.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

