JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HSBC upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JKS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. 744,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Natixis bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

