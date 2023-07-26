JMP Securities Cuts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $55.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NXRT stock remained flat at $42.78 during trading on Wednesday. 124,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,340. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $66.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -133.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

