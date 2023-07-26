JMP Securities Cuts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $55.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
NXRT stock remained flat at $42.78 during trading on Wednesday. 124,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,340. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $66.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -133.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
