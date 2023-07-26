John Militello Sells 573 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $10,904.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,664.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 299,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,874. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

