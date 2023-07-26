John Militello Sells 573 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $10,904.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,664.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 299,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,874. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
