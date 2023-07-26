Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.70 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.60. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.76 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2024 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JNJ. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.72. 13,976,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,715,287. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

