Jon G. Daniels Sells 7,783 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 311,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,904. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

