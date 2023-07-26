JPY/MXX (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

JPY/MXX (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,900 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 20,790,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33,369.7 days.

JPY/MXX Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. JPY/MXX has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

About JPY/MXX

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

