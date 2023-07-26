Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JNPR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. 2,682,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,082,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.