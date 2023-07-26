Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHOTF. DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Danske initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KHOTF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.