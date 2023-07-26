Kathryn C. Zoon Sells 1,830 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $15,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 581,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,917,000 after buying an additional 303,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,316,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 12.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 943,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

