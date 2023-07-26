KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.76-$2.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.76-2.96 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

KBR Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $84,561,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

