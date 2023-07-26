Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellogg Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. 1,566,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

