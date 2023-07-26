Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $23.17. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kenvue shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 2,290,626 shares.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $9,534,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $8,629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,632,000.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

