Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KROS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,583. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.08. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics



Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

