Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Up 0.2 %
Key Tronic stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 4,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,904. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.37%.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
