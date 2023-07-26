KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.98. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.54. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

