Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

KMB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.89. 2,708,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,168. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

