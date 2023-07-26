Kimberly S. Greene Sells 20,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,152. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

