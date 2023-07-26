Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNSL stock opened at $381.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.05. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $226.91 and a fifty-two week high of $387.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,543.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $4,428,670. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

