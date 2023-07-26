Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Sunday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Kkr Credit Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kkr Credit Income Fund
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.