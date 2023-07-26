Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.1 %

PHG stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -39.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.11) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

